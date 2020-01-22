Graham Dorrans: Midfielder signs new 18-month Dundee deal

Graham Dorrans has scored once for Dundee - in the derby draw with United last month

Graham Dorrans aims to revive Dundee's flagging promotion hopes after ending uncertainty over his future by signing a new 18-month contract.

The former Scotland midfielder recently held talks with English League One outfit MK Dons, but has opted to extend his Dens Park stay to summer 2021.

Dorrans, 32, has played 16 games since joining the Scottish Championship side in September after his Rangers exit.

"It's been great for me, getting back to playing week after week," he said.

"I've bought into and feel excited about what the club is trying to achieve with bringing through the young players."

James McPake's fourth-place side, who trail league leaders Dundee United by 23 points, are relying on the play-offs as their only realistic hope of returning to the top flight at the first attempt.

"The club's ambition remains the same as when I came in, to get Dundee back to the Premiership, and I'm hoping to play a major part in making that happen," Dorrans added.