Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday

QPR's Jordan Hugill and Joe Lumley are in contention to return for the all-Championship FA Cup fourth-round tie with Sheffield Wednesday.
Striker Hugill and goalkeeper Lumley missed last week's win over Leeds with unspecified injuries but have since trained and are fit.
Wednesday defender Liam Palmer could return after an ankle injury.
Fernando Forestieri is out but Massimo Luongo is available after his red card against Blackburn was rescinded.
Mark Warburton is promising to field a strong team as QPR look to reach the fifth round for the second successive season.
"Against Swansea in the last round we made changes and the boys put in a fantastic performance," said QPR boss Warburton.
Around 3,000 Wednesday fans will be at Loftus Road for the tie.
Garry Monk's side won 1-0 at Premier League Brighton in the third round.
"It's not just a cup tie, it's a game we want to win and we need to win," said Owls boss Monk.
MATCH FACTS
- QPR and Sheffield Wednesday have played once previously in the FA Cup, with the Owls winning 3-0 in January 1967.
- Wednesday are on a run of four consecutive defeats against QPR, losing 2-1 earlier this season at Hillsborough in the Championship.
- QPR have won three of their last five matches in the FA Cup - more than their previous 26 games combined in the competition.
- Wednesday have kept six clean sheets in their last nine FA Cup matches, winning 1-0 away at Brighton in the third round this season.
- QPR's Jordan Hugill scored two goals and had an assist in the 5-1 win over Swansea in the third round - Hugill also scored two goals against Wednesday in QPR's 2-1 league win earlier this season.