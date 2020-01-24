Brentford v Leicester City

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank says he will rotate his squad against Leicester but still put out a strong side

How to follow: Watch live on BBC One from 12:15 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Brentford will be without winger Said Benrahma, whose father died this week.

Other absentees could include Pontus Jansson and Mathias Jensen, who missed last weekend's draw against Huddersfield because of injuries.

Jamie Vardy and Nampalys Mendy are unlikely to feature for Leicester after being substituted with injuries during the midweek win over West Ham.

Wilfred Ndidi came off the bench in that game following his swift recovery from a knee operation 13 days earlier.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: So much depends on the strength of the team selection here.

Brentford made nine changes for the third-round tie against Stoke when they were nine points off the automatic Championship promotion places. Now they've narrowed the gap to five and have Nottingham Forest on Tuesday in a huge game.

Thomas Frank isn't likely to risk his 34-goal front three of Benrahma, Mbeumo and Watkins.

Leicester have the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Villa on Tuesday. Surely that will take priority for Brendan Rodgers, even if sending out a weakened side threatens his 31-game unbeaten run in domestic cups.

People are billing this the last cup tie at Griffin Park. I'm not sure. I sniff a shock - but only if Brentford's selection is bold. Otherwise Leicester's second string will have enough.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank: "If you don't know about the FA Cup and you come to England as a coach then you haven't followed football for the last I don't know how many years.

"The FA Cup is the biggest and most important cup tournament in the world and it has been proven year after year. We are really looking forward to this game and would like to do as well as possible."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I expect Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers will be focused on securing a top-four place and Champions League football rather than the FA Cup and, if he does put out a weakened side, this tie is going to be very tough for them. Brentford are quite creative and a dangerous side.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford and Leicester last met in January 1993, when the Foxes won 3-1 in the second tier.

This is their first FA Cup encounter since 1948-49 - Leicester have won all three previous ties.

Brentford

Brentford are the Championship's form team, with an unsurpassed five wins and 17 points from eight games.

They reached the FA Cup fifth round for the first time in 13 years last season.

The Bees are looking to reach the last 16 in successive seasons for only the second time, having done so in 2004-05 and 2005-06.

They have only progressed from one of their past 12 FA Cup ties against top-flight opponents, beating Sunderland 2-1 in January 2006.

