Burnley v Norwich City, FA Cup fourth round
- From the section FA Cup
|FA Cup fourth round
|When: Friday, 24 January-Monday, 27 January
|Watch and listen across BBC TV and BBC Radio 5 Live. Watch all goals and highlights on BBC Sport website. Full details here
Burnley defender Phil Bardsley could miss the FA Cup fourth-round tie with Norwich with a back injury.
The defender is rated touch-and-go for Saturday's game, along with winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson.
Norwich will be without Todd Cantwell for the trip to Turf Moor as the midfielder has a hamstring injury.
They will also be without Emi Buendia, while fellow midfielders Kenny McLean (hip) and Ibrahim Amadou (knee) are also absent.
However, Mario Vrancic (shin) and goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann (knee) are back in training and set to travel to Burnley, with the latter potentially starting in place of first-choice keeper Tim Krul.
Canaries boss Daniel Farke expects to make further changes to the side that lost at Tottenham in the Premier League on Wednesday, with Saturday's game their third game in seven days.
"We want to be as successful as we can in the cup," Farke said. "There was no proper sleep for the players after investing a lot at Spurs.
"I expect more changes tomorrow to bring fresh energy on to the pitch because we want to go into the next round.
"We have to deliver a top-class performance. Burnley are on fire and are an established Premier League side.
"Afterwards, it will be a normal week with time to recover. We're tempted not to risk injuries but we want to win."
Clarets boss Sean Dyche also intends to rotate his squad, but will have to do without striker Ashley Barnes, who is recovering from hernia surgery, and defender Ben Gibson, who has had insufficient training time following a groin problem.
Dyche has challenged his side to use the momentum of their back-to-back wins against Leicester and Manchester United to see off Norwich and book a place in the fifth round.
"They were certainly very important results and important performances, particularly that one at Manchester United," Dyche said.
"Now we want to take on the cup game as well. It is a nice feeling in the camp when you are winning, it always enhances the confidence, but we have got to be right and deliver another performance."
Match stats
- Burnley and Norwich have only met once previously in the FA Cup, with the Canaries winning 4-1 in the third round during the 2011-12 season.
- In all competitions, Norwich have won just one of their 21 away visits to Burnley (W1 D4 L16), winning 5-3 in a second-tier match in April 2004.
- Burnley have lost only two of their last 20 home FA Cup games (W15 D3 L2), losing 2-0 to Arsenal in January 2008 and 1-0 to Lincoln City in February 2017.
- Norwich are looking to reach the FA Cup fifth round for only the fourth time in their last 25 seasons, last doing so in the 2011-12 campaign.
- Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez has scored nine goals in his last 13 FA Cup appearances, netting in his last three games in the competition for the Clarets, including a goal in a 4-1 defeat to Norwich in January 2012.