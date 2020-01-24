Burnley v Norwich City, FA Cup fourth round

Phil Bardsley was injured during Burnley's 2-1 win over Leicester on 19 January

Burnley defender Phil Bardsley could miss the FA Cup fourth-round tie with Norwich with a back injury.

The defender is rated touch-and-go for Saturday's game, along with winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Norwich will be without Todd Cantwell for the trip to Turf Moor as the midfielder has a hamstring injury.

They will also be without Emi Buendia, while fellow midfielders Kenny McLean (hip) and Ibrahim Amadou (knee) are also absent.

However, Mario Vrancic (shin) and goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann (knee) are back in training and set to travel to Burnley, with the latter potentially starting in place of first-choice keeper Tim Krul.

Canaries boss Daniel Farke expects to make further changes to the side that lost at Tottenham in the Premier League on Wednesday, with Saturday's game their third game in seven days.

"We want to be as successful as we can in the cup," Farke said. "There was no proper sleep for the players after investing a lot at Spurs.

"I expect more changes tomorrow to bring fresh energy on to the pitch because we want to go into the next round.

"We have to deliver a top-class performance. Burnley are on fire and are an established Premier League side.

"Afterwards, it will be a normal week with time to recover. We're tempted not to risk injuries but we want to win."

Clarets boss Sean Dyche also intends to rotate his squad, but will have to do without striker Ashley Barnes, who is recovering from hernia surgery, and defender Ben Gibson, who has had insufficient training time following a groin problem.

Dyche has challenged his side to use the momentum of their back-to-back wins against Leicester and Manchester United to see off Norwich and book a place in the fifth round.

"They were certainly very important results and important performances, particularly that one at Manchester United," Dyche said.

"Now we want to take on the cup game as well. It is a nice feeling in the camp when you are winning, it always enhances the confidence, but we have got to be right and deliver another performance."

