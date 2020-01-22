George Thorne: Oxford sign Derby midfielder on permanent deal until end of the season

George Thorne last played for Oxford in an EFL Cup tie against West Ham on 25 September

Oxford United have signed midfielder George Thorne from Derby County on a contract to the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has been on loan with the U's since last summer, but has made just three appearances so far after picking up a shoulder injury.

Thorne, who played 73 games for the Rams following a switch from West Brom in July 2014, is now back to full fitness for Karl Robinson's side.

"I'm determined to do well here," Thorne told the club website.

"It has been so frustrating so far. I got fit and then dislocated the shoulder and it has taken a while to get over that but I have been working hard and have loved being here and want to be part of it.

"The gaffer, the coaching staff, the players and everyone behind the scenes has been spot on and the club is set up perfectly for a real promotion push this season which is so exciting. I am fit now and want to play a part in that."

Thorne was also unfortunate with injuries at Derby, missing an entire season after suffering a double leg break in May 2016.

