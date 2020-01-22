Ben Garner: Bristol Rovers boss returns to work; Jamal Blackman joins on loan

Ben Garner has drawn one and lost three of his four games in charge of Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers boss Ben Garner has returned to the club 10 days after being given extended leave to deal with a private matter regarding the health of a close family member.

The League One side confirmed that Garner, 39, took training on Wednesday.

The former West Brom and Crystal Palace first-team coach is in his first role as a manager.

Meanwhile, the Pirates have signed Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Vitesse Arnhem but did not feature for the Dutch side.

He could make his debut against Fleetwood on Saturday.

Rovers are 13th in League One, but only five points off the play-off places.

