Scottish Premiership: What did we learn from the midweek games?

The Scottish Premiership returned from its winter shutdown with its usual dose of drama and intrigue. But what can each club take from their first league game of 2020?

Menacing Griffiths must maintain discipline

After returning from a period away from football to deal with personal issues, Leigh Griffiths endured a frustrating first half of his season, with his first-team chances restricted by a combination of injury problems and Odsonne Edouard's fine form.

But a switch to a 3-5-2 formation since the winter break has given him an opportunity, which he has taken by scoring two goals. Against Kilmarnock, he linked superbly with Edouard, which hinted at the makings of a deadly partnership and the return of Griffiths as a superb finisher.

However, his response to taunts from the stands after being substituted was to throw some tape towards supporters. That soured a terrific display in which he also assisted Celtic's third goal. If Griffiths can ensure he keeps his discipline, he can be a huge influence on Celtic and Scotland in the next four months.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Griffiths gets involved with Kilmarnock fan

Ring rusty Rangers reliant on Defoe

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is probably a relieved man after his side huffed and puffed their way to a one-goal win over St Mirren.

With some key players rested for Friday's Scottish Cup win over Stranraer, a few looked ring rusty against a side who have become a difficult nut to crack away from home in recent weeks.

Gerrard preferred to look at the positives - another clean sheet, and a sixth win in a row that keeps them two points behind leaders Celtic with a game in hand.

However, having also lauded match-winner Jermain Defoe, he will no doubt be praying the veteran stays fit, considering there was no other recognised striker on the bench - and first choice Alfredo Morelos is still suspended for Sunday's trip to face Hearts.

Motherwell continue to motor

Now four points clear of Aberdeen, Motherwell's bubble shows no signs of bursting. At Pittodrie, they were dogged and relentless and restricted their talent-laden hosts to precious few scoring chances. It was a hugely impressive away performance that underpinned how well Stephen Robinson has constructed a fine team on a modest budget.

That they did so deprived of red-hot striker Christopher Long for most of the match was all the more noteworthy. The Englishman went off nursing an injury Robinson will hope is not too severe.

Motherwell can win in a variety of ways. They can be robust and fiendishly tough to beat, as they were in Aberdeen, lacerate you with their neat attacking football or deploy wingers and burn you up the flanks. Their quest for third place will take some derailing.

Media playback is not supported on this device No reason Motherwell can't stay third - Robinson

Aberdeen lack cutting edge

In their painful defeat by Motherwell, Aberdeen owned the ball for long spells, pinging delivery after delivery into the away box. They couldn't make anything of their spree of crosses and free-kicks, or from their nine corners. Clear-cut chances were in desperately short supply.

The Pittodrie side did not lack effort in their work or quality on the ball, but carving open such an effective defence was beyond them. They needed a late Sam Cosgrove penalty to beat League One Dumbarton on Saturday and when the top scorer doesn't fire, Aberdeen often struggle to score.

Manager Derek McInnes admitted post-match that his team's attack still needs January surgery. Adding some ruthlessness to spearhead a very tidy midfield is a priority.

Home comforts for Holt

Livingston are proving a formidable force on their artificial pitch; in their past four home games - against Kilmarnock, Ross County, Hibernian and St Johnstone - they have taken all 12 points with a combined aggregate score of 10-0.

With the loss of Craig Halkett from last season's defence, it was not difficult to foresee Livingston battling in the bottom third of the table at this point. Instead they are consolidating their spot in the top half, fending off Hibernian while stretching well ahead of Kilmarnock and Ross County.

The key to it all of late seems to be blistering home form - not forgetting that they inflicted one of only two losses this season on champions Celtic at what is becoming a daunting arena for teams to go.

Ross slowly getting the job done

While Wednesday's win over Hamilton was by no means impressive, Hibernian's overall record since Jack Ross took over has slowly but surely began to resemble a degree of normality. There have undoubtedly been poor results - defeats against Ross County and Livingston come to mind - but aside from that, the new Hibs head coach has done as well as could be expected.

In fact, over the course of his first 10 league games in charge, only Rangers, Celtic and Motherwell have picked up more points. The latter of which - considered by many to be the in-form team of the season - lead Ross' side by a single point.

Dyer needs to stop the rot

There were encouraging signs for Kilmarnock in defeat by Celtic, even if they ultimately slipped to a sixth straight loss. They last won a league match on 23 November, and Alex Dyer has had no effect on results since replacing Angelo Alessio last month.

That needs to change swiftly and their next three matches - against St Johnstone, Ross County and Hearts - provide good opportunities to reverse the slump. New signing Nicke Kabamba scored a clever header in the loss to Celtic, having come off the bench to score on his debut in the Scottish Cup against Queen's Park.

If he can continue in that vein, then he can significantly aid the recovery of the division's second-lowest scorers.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Ross County 0-0 Heart of Midlothian

County positive despite poor run continuing

Ross County's draw with Hearts was a fifth game without a win for the Dingwall men, and followed on from an early Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Ayr United on Saturday.

However, it wasn't the scoreline which pleased management duo Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell, but the desire they showed in a much improved performance.

They are just four points above the relegation play-offs with the Premiership future far from certain, but co-manager Ferguson says he saw enough from his team to be convinced they have enough bottle.

"I said the performance against Hearts would show a lot what our character's about and if our team are up for this challenge," Ferguson told BBC Scotland. "And I think tonight was really clear that we are up for this challenge and we'll step forward and take it on."

Perth side miss Kennedy's cutting edge

St Johnstone's five-game unbeaten run finally came to an end against a difficult Livingston side who are unbeaten at home since Rangers visited in November.

A major reason for the visitors' run of form before the winter break was Matty Kennedy's contribution - he has three assists and scored one of their last seven goals in the Premiership. He warmed the bench on Wednesday, but Tommy Wright insists he will remain a St Johnstone player until the summer when he will depart for Aberdeen.

With goals not appearing from many other places, and the side struggling to test Livingston debutant Robby McCrorie in goal, it feels imperative Kennedy stays. Otherwise, the Perth side may have to go into the market for a top player to maintain their six-point lead over bottom side Hearts.

Injury headaches for Goodwin

On the face of it, leaving Ibrox with a narrow victory having subdued Steven Gerrard's in-form title-chasing Rangers for much of the game should have St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin concentrating on the positives.

Having lost eight away league games in a row, they have now won one, drawn won and lost one with the concession of only one goal.

However, a potentially serious knee ligament injury that forced captain Kyle Magennis off in the early stages and a nasty clash of heads between on-loan Norwich City defender Akin Famewo and midfielder Tony Andreu gives Goodwin a headache before Sunday's visit by Aberdeen.

Media playback is not supported on this device Referee will be disappointed about penalty - Rice

Hamilton keep letting leads slip

Hamilton should have had Wednesday's game at Easter Road tied up at half-time. In the opening 45 minutes, Brian Rice's side had seven attempts on goal, three of which were on target. Sure, they scored one goal, but it should have been much more.

Alas, the second half began with a shake up of Hibernian's tactics - and the home side claimed all three points.

That, unfortunately, is all too common an issue for Hamilton this season. Wednesday's match was the eighth time Rice's side had taken the lead and the fourth time they had allowed that lead to slip.

Problems remain ahead of Rangers test

Saturday's 5-0 Scottish Cup fourth round win over Airdrieonians gave Hearts a positive start to 2020, but their problems in the Premiership have not eased much.

The goalless draw with Ross County made it 10 games without a league win. Their next meeting is with Rangers, an opponent who have put at least three goals past them in their last four games, and five in their last meeting in December.

Kosovan forward Donis Avdijaj was paraded, but it is in defence where much of the problems remain and they were cut open often by a Ross County side who should have been more clinical.

Daniel Stendel has just days left of the transfer window. If he can't find the players he needs, then he will have to hope this current crop are good enough to salvage their top-flight status.