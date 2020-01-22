Transfer rumours: Jose, Cavani, Muriqi, Rose, Pogba, Matviyenko

Tottenham have targeted Real Sociedad's Brazilian striker Willian Jose and the 28-year-old is due in London for talks. (AS)

Chelsea have made a bid to sign Paris St-Germain's Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 32, on loan until the end of the season. (Times)

Cavani's father says the striker will join Atletico Madrid if the Spanish club can agree a deal with PSG. (Guardian)

Tottenham are planning a second bid for Fenerbahce's Kosovo striker Vedat Muriqi. (Aksam, via Sport Witness)

Six Premier League clubs are interested in signing Tottenham's English left-back Danny Rose, 29, this month. (Sky Sports)

Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukrainian defender Mykola Matviyenko, 23, who has also been linked with Manchester City, is in talks with Arsenal, his agent says. (Football.London)

West Ham have expressed an interest in Bournemouth's Scotland international winger Ryan Fraser, 25, who is out of contract in the summer and has also been considered by Arsenal and Liverpool. (Mirror)

Everton are still interested in Gremio's Brazilian forward Everton Soares, 23. (UOL, via Star)

Barcelona are seeking to finalise a loan deal for Valencia's Spain striker Rodrigo Moreno, 28, having failed with a similar move for Arsenal's Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30. (Sport)

Brighton are expected to complete a permanent £5m deal for Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy, 29, currently on loan from Huddersfield. (Telegraph)

Watford have made a bid for Reims' in-demand Hassane Kamara, the 25-year-old Gambia defender who has also interested Crystal Palace and Brighton. (Foot Mercato, via Inside Futbol)

Chelsea are considering selling Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 25, in the summer and could move for Burnley's England international Nick Pope, 27. (90Min)

Netherlands winger Tahith Chong, 20, looks set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season. (Goal.com)

Meanwhile, Spanish midfielder Guille Amor, 19 and Spanish forward Rafa Mujica, 21, are set to leave Leeds this month. (Yorkshire Post)

AEK's former Norwich and Portugal striker Nelson Oliveira, 28, linked with Wolves, has told the Greek club he wants a move to England. (Sport Witness)

Middlesbrough, Stoke and Derby are waiting to find out whether Bournemouth will allow English defender Jack Simpson, 23, out on loan. (Sky Sports)