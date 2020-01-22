Hallam Hope: Swindon Town sign forward from Carlisle United on 18-month deal

Barbados international Hallam Hope has also previously played for Northampton and Sheffield Wednesday, having started as a trainee with Everton

Swindon Town have signed forward Hallam Hope from League Two rivals Carlisle United on an 18-month deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old scored 36 goals in 148 appearances for the Cumbrians over two spells, which started with a stint on loan from Bury in 2015.

Hope, whose contract with Carlisle was due to expire in the summer, scored 17 goals last term.

This season, however, he he has netted just three times in 30 appearances.

Carlisle head coach Chris Beech said the move was a "good deal for the club".

"Hallam is a great lad and he's been superb for me from the moment I came through the door," he told the club website.

"As I understand he'd had a couple of enquiries from clubs previously which didn't materialise. This one has, and he told us that he wanted to explore things with Swindon."

