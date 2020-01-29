Quiz: Can you name the teams from Liverpool-West Ham FA Cup final?

Can you remember the key players from that final?

It was one of the great FA Cup finals - certainly one of the best in living memory.

As West Ham get ready to host Premier League champions-elect Liverpool, let's trawl your memory banks.

Who played in the 2006 FA Cup final between the two sides, which ended 3-3 in Cardiff before Liverpool won on penalties?

We want both starting XIs plus used substitutes. You have four minutes...