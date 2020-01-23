Portsmouth: Jack Whatmough reveals alcohol and gambling problems while injured

Last February, Jack Whatmough extended his Portsmouth contract until the summer of 2021

Portsmouth's Jack Whatmough says he battled alcohol and gambling problems while recovering from knee surgery.

Whatmough, 23, picked up his third serious knee injury in the space of four years last February, shortly after signing a new contract at Pompey.

"There were a few times I dealt with situations wrong," the defender told BBC Radio Solent. "There were things I probably shouldn't have been doing."

He thanked both his family and the club for their support in "dark times."

Whatmough made his first start for almost a year as Portsmouth progressed to the Leasing.com Trophy semi-finals with a 2-1 win against Scunthorpe on Tuesday.

"Ninety minutes completed is a milestone ticked off and one that, 11 and a half months ago, I was waiting desperately to do," the England Under-18 international said.

"It took some time, but it was something we were never going to rush. We wanted to ensure the knee was completely right and took sensible steps."

Academy graduate Whatmough made his senior debut for Portsmouth in August 2013, but his bad luck with injuries mean he is still to reach the milestone of 100 appearances.

His latest rehabilitation began in difficult circumstances as he waited to come off crutches after surgery.

"I was drinking more and gambling, which is something you don't want to be massively doing at any stage," Whatmough said.

"But you go into a dark place and do things which are out of character.

"I didn't deal with it the right way at first, but you get people around you and you come out of that place.

"Family have been key, they're the ones who are always there. My partner has been brilliant from the start, while the staff at the club have been honest with me throughout.

"We're very lucky to have the Professional Footballers' Association with us. I had about five weeks of speaking with them, which was a massive help.

"You look at yourself and think what you're doing is stupid, but you're in a situation you don't want to be in and it's not nice.

"You look for moments like returning back on the pitch and winning a game and that gets you out of a dark hole.

"That was one of the main things to get me through it and I'm still fortunate enough to be under contract at this club and to be a professional footballer."