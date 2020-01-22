Jamie Vardy: Brendan Rodgers hopeful injury "not too serious"

Leicester players surrounded Jamie Vardy and watched on with concern as he received treatment on the pitch

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers hopes striker Jamie Vardy's injury is "not too serious" after confirming it is "not his hamstring".

Vardy, the current top scorer in the Premier League with 17 goals, was substituted before half-time in Wednesday's 4-1 win over West Ham.

He immediately clutched the back of his left leg after clearing the ball and received treatment on the pitch.

"Hopefully over the next couple of days it will ease off," Rodgers said.

Rodgers added: "Jamie is a real talisman for the team but if we are going to have success it is about the team. He hasn't played for us in a number of games and the team has still played well but of course we want him fit and well.

"He is such a good player and we hope it is not too serious."

Vardy has contributed to 34% of Leicester's league goals this season and has started all but two of their 24 matches.

The Foxes striker is one of three English players in the Premier League's top six goalscorers who are currently injured. And of England's top five scorers, only Southampton's Danny Ings remains fit.

Vardy effectively retired from international duty in August 2018 to focus on club football with Leicester but England manager Gareth Southgate said in November he was prepared to consider recalling him to the squad leading up to Euro 2020.

Recent injuries to Tottenham's Harry Kane, Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Chelsea's Tammy Abraham have led to speculation over an England return for 32-year-old Vardy.

England's top five goalscorers in the Premier League Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 17 Danny Ings (Southampton) 14 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) 14 Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 13 Harry Kane (Tottenham) 11

So who is left for England?

With most of England's top goalscorers out injured, there have been plenty of shouts for Ings to return after making his only appearance in a European qualifier against Lithuania back in 2015.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has backed Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while 18-year-old Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has been described as a "natural finisher."

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has played in the central role for club and country and currently has 11 league goals, while Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho was the first player across Europe's top five leagues to reach 10 goals and 10 assists this season.

Your suggestions on social media

Chris: As Brexit looms, surely it's time for England to go all continental with a 'false 9'. Alli, Sterling, Maddison/Grealish and Sancho. Gareth 'Tiki-taka' Southgate?

Nick: It's time for Callum Wilson to go on a scoring run to fire AFCB to safety and claim a place in Southgate's squad!

Dan: Calvert-Lewin's chances of a call-up for the Euros are looking pretty good at the moment.

Tushar Vyas: Why not Roooooonnnnnnneeeeeeeeeyyyyyyyy?!

Little Elk: At this rate, Jack Grealish will finally get his England call-up and Gareth will play him up front.

Aaran Daniels: Ings and Deeney for the Euros? You're forgetting Calvert-Lewin.

Charlie: Greenwood and Ings at the Euros at this rate!