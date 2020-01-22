Kyle Magennis: St Mirren boss fears season is over for midfielder

St Mirren midfielder Kyle Magennis had to be carried off the pitch on a stretcher

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin fears midfielder Kyle Magennis may have suffered a season-ending injury in the 1-0 defeat by Rangers at Ibrox.

The stand-in captain was taken off on a stretcher seven minutes into a game settled by a Jermain Defoe strike.

Scotland under-21 international Magennis had the armband in the absence of Stephen McGinn.

"He's definitely done ligaments, it's just a question of whether it's medial or cruciate," said Goodwin.

"If it's the medial it's six to eight weeks, if it's the cruciate it could be season-ending.

"He's going for a scan on Thursday morning but, at this moment in time, it's not looking good.

"To lose a player as influential as Kyle, with such a serious injury, is so disappointing for him - and he's going to be difficult to replace."