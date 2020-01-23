Neil Harris: No Cardiff signings would be 'major disappointment'

Neil Harris succeeded Neil Warnock as Cardiff City manager in November, 2019

FA Cup fourth round: Reading v Cardiff City Venue: Madjeski Stadium, Reading Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 1500 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris says he will be "majorly disappointed," if the Bluebirds fail to bring in new signings before the close of the January transfer window.

Harris has yet to sign a player this month, but has re-iterated his desire to add to the squad before the 31 January transfer deadline.

Harris must juggle recruitment with three games in six days.

"The last 72 hours of the transfer window becomes madness," he explained.

"I think next week will be busy.

"The first few working days after Christmas is manic, with agents waking up and wanting to do business. Then it goes very very quiet with a lot of jostling for three weeks.

"That is my take of January and I think 99% of managers will be exactly the same. It's not ideal, but if we get the players in we require then so be it.

"I will be majorly disappointed if I don't add to my group in that period."

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Carlisle United 3-4 Cardiff City

Cardiff travel to Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.

They then host Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday in a re-arranged game before hosting the Royals in the Championship on Friday, 31 January.

Harris admits the sandwiching of the West Brom game is "not ideal", but only adds to the need to boost his squad.

And he reassured supporters efforts are continuing after recently saying Cardiff were "working hard," on new signings.

"I know there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes and again we were very close to one possibly coming in, but that was this morning," Harris added.

Harris confirmed midfielder Will Vaulks will remain at Cardiff City Stadium and denied reports that goalkeeper Joe Day is joining Bristol Rovers on loan.