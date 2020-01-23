England's striker woes? Solskjaer's future? Phil McNulty answers your questions

England strikers Marcus Rashford (pictured), Harry Kane and Tammy Abraham have all suffered injuries in recent weeks

Who's in the mix for England as a striker now that Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jamie Vardy and Tammy Abraham have gone down? (Steve Dunthorne)

There is no doubt the injuries to Kane and Rashford - we must assume Vardy will be sticking to his decision to back away from international football - casts a cloud over England manager Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 preparations.

I think focus will now fall on the likes of Chelsea's Abraham to step forward, although he has gone off the boil a little recently.

Two names that I think will definitely be in his thoughts will be Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Southampton's Danny Ings.

I suspect Southgate had doubts, as did many others, about whether Calvert-Lewin could add regular goals to his other fine qualities but he has been outstanding in recent times.

Ings won one England cap back in 2015 only to then sustain a serious knee injury. He would have won many more but for those injuries and I think if he maintains his current form he will get another chance.

Bournemouth's Callum Wilson has been in the mix but he has suffered during Bournemouth's poor run, although he was back on the scoresheet against Brighton this week.

Who do you see England manager Gareth Southgate choosing as his starting centre half partnership? (Eddie in Preston)

I suspect England will start Euro 2020 with Harry Maguire and Joe Gomez as their central defensive partnership unless Southgate decides on a change of formation.

Maguire, although he has been made Manchester United captain, has not really shone at Old Trafford and I always feel he is suspect against high-class opposition but with John Stones struggling and Michael Keane's international career looking to be over, there is a real shortage of quality options.

Gomez has been outstanding for Liverpool since getting his place back when Joel Matip was injured and has always looked a natural fit on the England stage. He is a class act.

He also impressed England's staff with the mature manner in which he dealt with the bust-up with Raheem Sterling at St. George's Park earlier this season, when he was - as Sterling himself said - the innocent party.

Do you think its time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to go now? The results are not acceptable for a football club like Manchester United. (Steve Archer)

This is obviously a big topic, Steve, and it is a big question too.

I should declare here that I was mystified when Manchester United appointed Solskjaer at the time they did. They could easily have waited until the end of last season. I have never been convinced by him and I'm not being wise after the event. I wrote it at the time.

As for whether he should go, I am not massively into calling for managers to be sacked but there is no question he is under growing pressure because, as you say, results are unacceptable for a club of United's stature.

I do think United will have to look at this at the end of the season if this mediocrity continues, especially with someone like Mauricio Pochettino currently out of work.

It must also be said, for balance and in fairness to Solskjaer, that a lot of Manchester United's current problems are not of his making.

They have not made too many good decisions since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013.

Recruitment has been mostly scattergun and awful and there is an atmosphere of discontent around the club towards owners the Glazers and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, as we have seen during matches recently.

Would the club really want to change managers again?

Solskjaer has to navigate all of that but there is no question he will be under increasing scrutiny if poor results continue.

Do you think the current Liverpool team will go on to be 'Invincible' for the remainder of the season, and are they better than the Arsenal team of 2003-04? (Andy)

It would be an incredible feat, as Arsenal's was in 2003-04, but they still have some tough games such as Wolves away tonight and going to Manchester City.

The other factor is that they could win the Premier League very early, so Jurgen Klopp may then make the Champions League top priority if Liverpool are still in it, maybe holding players back. This might have an impact on results.

I do not think they will go through the league season unbeaten - although I wouldn't risk a lot on it if I was a betting person.

It's looking like a six-team relegation battle now in the Premier League, which three teams will be going down? (Chris Jones)

Sadly, I think Norwich City will go down. It's a shame because manager Daniel Farke is a very positive influence. They made a conscious decision not to go mad in the transfer market last summer, which left them short when injuries hit.

I am still not convinced about Bournemouth, who have been awful, but they got back on track by beating Brighton - who are the other team I would be concerned about.

They have slipped in to trouble and need to arrest that slide, while Aston Villa also need results.

I fancy Nigel Pearson to keep Watford up so I'll go (with the proviso I can change my mind next week) on Norwich City, Brighton and one other I can't decide on!

Looking at the Premier League, do you think there is such a thing as the 'top four' anymore? (Tony Madden)

Great question - I think there is the top two then it is best of the rest. There is no "top four" you can point your finger at any more.

The top two are, of course, Liverpool and Manchester City and then we have Leicester City, who have been outstanding this season.

After that you have teams who are slipping away or in some sort of transition, such as Chelsea, Spurs, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Throw in teams like Wolves (and let's not forget how brilliantly Sheffield United are doing) and it could shape up as a real dogfight for fourth place because I think the top three will finish in their current order.

What do you think of Chelsea manager Frank Lampard's season so far and do you see this being the start of a long term reign? (Luke Russell)

I think he has done very well, albeit with the inconsistencies that were inevitable given the fact he started under a transfer ban and had to use young players.

Chelsea, on song, play some lovely football but often pay the price for not being clinical enough - but fourth place, six points ahead of Manchester United in fifth, is a good return so far.

As for a long-term reign, I'm not sure I would ever go big on that when Chelsea are involved but there is no doubt owner Roman Abramovich went down a different route with Lampard. He made a real investment for the future and everyone at the club is desperate for him to succeed.

Why is Conor Coady at Wolves consistently ignored for the England squad? He's captain of a top-six team and very consistent - surely he should be in contention if Phil Jones still manages to get in? (Mark in Edinburgh)

You make a fair point Mark. He is a very consistent defender playing in a good team and has performed well for a long time now.

I happen to think central defence is one of England's weaknesses and can see Gareth Southgate exploring his options there before Euro 2020.

If he does, then Conor Coady is worth a look.

What are your thoughts on how Steve Bruce has done given the avalanche of abuse he got when taking the Newcastle manager's job? (Andrew)

I think he has done really well. He has been getting results with an injury-hit team and the season so far has been very respectable.

There was a lot of emotion around when Rafa Benitez went because he was so loved by the fans, but if he was doing the job Bruce is currently doing I suspect the supporters would be celebrating him too.

Bruce has been around a long while. He knows what he is doing.

What's your take on Eddie Howe at Bournemouth? If they were to go down I would want him to stay as manager and try to get them up again. Would you see that happening? (Danny Morgan)

That's a really interesting question. I do wonder whether there is a danger of Eddie Howe just going a bit stale at Bournemouth but all the big jobs people kept linking him with have come and gone without him being involved.

He is part of the fabric at Bournemouth and if they went down it would be heartbreaking for him - and then it is all down to him.

Would he be like Sean Dyche, who had the backing and determination to get Burnley back up or would Howe feel he couldn't start the fight all over again after all those years working so hard to get Bournemouth where they are?

It would be totally down to how he felt about it, assuming the owners would keep faith with him if it happened.

Who do you fancy for promotion from the Championship this season? (Tommy)

West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United and Fulham...which is great news for the teams I've tipped to miss out.