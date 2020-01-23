Eboue Kouassi: Celtic midfielder moves to Genk on loan

Eboue Kouassi had his genitals grabbed by Hearts striker Steven MacLean in his final Celtic appearance

Celtic have sent midfielder Eboue Kouassi on loan to Genk for the rest of the season, with the Belgian side having an option to buy the Ivorian.

Kouassi has made just 22 appearances in three years since arriving from Russian side Krasnodar for a reported £2.8.m.

The 22-year-old last played 15 months ago in the League Cup semi-final, suffering a knee ligament injury in the 3-0 win over Hearts.

His exit follows fellow fringe man Jack Hendry's loan move to Melbourne City.

Celtic are poised to sign Kouassi's compatriot Ismaila Soro, with the Bnei Yehuda midfielder having passed a medical and agreed a four-and-a-half year deal.