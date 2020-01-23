Lyon sign Zimbabwe striker Tino Kadewere

Zimbabwe's Tino Kadawere began his career at Harare FC

French club Le Havre has announced that it has reached a deal to sell Zimbabwe's Tino Kadewere to Ligue 1 side Lyon.

However Kadewere, the leading scorer this season in Ligue 2 with 18 goals, will be loaned back to Le Havre until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has reportedly signed for $16.6 million on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Kadawere, who has also played in Sweden for Djugardens, has 15 international caps and was part of the Warriors squad at the Africa Cup of Nations last year in Egypt.