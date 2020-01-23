Kenny Miller: Ex-Scotland striker leaves Partick Thistle

Kenny Miller's goal against Dundee United meant he has scored in four different decades

Veteran striker Kenny Miller has left Scottish Championship strugglers Partick Thistle by mutual agreement, the club have confirmed.

The former Celtic, Rangers and Scotland forward, 40, moved to Firhill under former manager Gary Caldwell last summer and netted 10 times in 32 games.

His strike in the January loss to Dundee United gave Miller the accolade of scoring in four consecutive decades.

"We part on good terms," said boss Ian McCall, whose side sit second bottom.

"He's scored some important goals for us, which could prove crucial at the end of the season."