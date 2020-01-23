Idris El Mizouni: Cambridge United sign Ipswich Town midfielder on loan

Idris El Mizouni won his first Tunisia cap in a friendly against Iraq in June 2019

Cambridge United have signed Ipswich midfielder Idris El Mizouni on loan until the end of the League Two season.

The Tunisia international, 19, can play across midfield and has made nine appearances for Ipswich this term.

Boss Colin Calderwood said: "When we found out about the possibility of a loan for him, we moved swiftly. If he'd been out there for another day numerous other clubs would have jumped in."

Cambridge are 16th in the table after losing six of their past seven matches.

