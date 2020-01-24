Victor Adeboyejo: Barnsley striker joins Cambridge after Bristol Rovers loan ends

Victor Adeboyejo's season-long spell at Bristol Rovers was cut short before he joined Cambridge United

League Two Cambridge United have signed striker Victor Adeboyejo on loan from Barnsley for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Bristol Rovers, scoring twice in 30 matches.

Adeboyejo made 31 appearances for Barnsley in 2018-19 as they went up from League One.

"When you look at the style of goal he gets, it's quite instinctive," U's head coach Colin Calderwood told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

Cambridge, 16th in the fourth tier, added Ipswich midfielder Idris El Mizouni on loan on Thursday.

