Glentoran: Belfast club make £60k bids for Joe Gormley and Adam Lecky

Gormley captained Cliftonville to Co Antrim Shield success against Ballymena on Tuesday

Glentoran have made separate bids of £60,000 for Cliftonville striker Joe Gormley and Ballymena United forward Adam Lecky.

The Glens would break the Irish League transfer record of £55,000, paid by Linfield for Glenn Ferguson in 1998, if either of the offers was accepted.

Gormley, the top scorer in the Reds' history, is under contract at Solitude until 2023.

The bid for Lecky is believed to be the third from the Glens during January.

The east Belfast outfit are currently top of the Irish Premiership table, with Cliftonville three points behind in fifth in what is shaping up to be one of the most exciting title races for many years.

Glens boss Mick McDermott has already signed striker Andy Mitchell and defender Caolan Marron from Glenavon this month, while defender Keith Cowan has arrived at the Oval from Finn Harps.

Gormley and Lecky both played in Tuesday night's Co Antrim Shield final, which Cliftonville won 2-1 thanks to goals in the 96th and 97th minutes as seven minutes of injury time were played.

The Sky Blues, who finished runners-up to Linfield last season, are currently ninth in the table and have lost their last four Premiership outings.