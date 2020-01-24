Forest Green sign Conrad Logan, Odin Bailey & Rob Hall

Odin Bailey made his first-team debut for Birmingham in the Carabao Cup in August, and scored his first goal for the club in the Championship win over Middlesbrough in October

Forest Green Rovers have signed Mansfield Town goalkeeper Conrad Logan, Birmingham midfielder Odin Bailey and Oxford United forward Rob Hall on loan.

All three players haveed join the League Two club until the end of the campaign.

Logan, 33, has made 25 appearances for the Stags this season.

Bailey, 20, has scored one goal in seven outings for Blues in 2019-20 while Hall, 26, has netted six times in 24 games for the U's.

Hall signed a one-year extension to his contract with League One Oxford before his move to Gloucestershire, and his new deal will keep him at the Kassam Stadium until the summer of 2021.

Forest Green are ninth in League Two, one point off the play-off places.

