Rory Currie: Linfield sign Hearts striker on loan until end of the season

Linfield have signed 21-year-old Hearts striker Rory Currie on loan until the end of the season subject to international clearance.

The forward has also had spells on loan at East Fife and Forfar in Scotland.

"His arrival will increase our striking options and competition levels within the squad as we approach the run in," said Linfield manager David Healy.

"We remain busy and active reviewing other possible targets who we may want to bring in before the window closes."

"I look forward to working with him in training," said Healy of Currie who put pen to paper on his loan deal shortly after arriving at Windsor Park on Wednesday evening.

"I'm delighted to sign for Linfield and I'm really looking forward to getting started. It's a big club facing an exciting end to the season and I want to play my part and make a contribution to what will hopefully be a successful end to the season," said Currie.

"I played here for Hearts in a pre-season friendly a couple of years ago so I know how impressive the facilities are and the players have been very welcoming.

I'm looking forward to settling in to my new surroundings but I view this move as an exciting challenge and one I will really relish and be determined to make a positive and significant impression in."

Defending champions Linfield lie third in the Irish Premiership table, two points behind leaders Glentoran, with a match in hand over their cross-city rivals.

Former Shamrock Rovers defender Ethan Boyle agreed an 18-month deal with Linfield and November and became eligible to play in January.