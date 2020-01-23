Chloe Logarzo: Bristol City Women sign Australia midfielder from Sydney FC

Logarzo will link up with her fellow Australian Tanya Oxtoby, the Bristol City manager.

Women's Super League side Bristol City have signed Australia midfielder Chloe Logarzo from Sydney FC.

The 25-year-old played in all four of her country's matches at last summer's World Cup in France.

She follows national team-mates Sam Kerr and Hayley Raso, who recently joined Chelsea and Everton respectively, in moving to the WSL.

City are bottom of the table and return to league action at Tottenham on 2 February after hosting Durham Women in the FA Cup fourth round this Sunday.