Tom Hopper: Lincoln City sign Southend United striker for undisclosed fee
- From the section Lincoln City
Lincoln City have signed striker Tom Hopper from Southend United for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year contract.
The 26-year-old, from Lincolnshire, spent 18 months at Roots Hall.
Hopper made his debut for hometown side Boston United aged 15, which remains a club record.
During a three-year stint with Scunthorpe Hopper scored 23 goals, before leaving to join Southend United, scoring 10 times in 30 appearances.
The Imps also announced on Thursday that first-team coach Jamie McCombe has left his post after four years with the club.
