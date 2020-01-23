Tom Hopper: Lincoln City sign Southend United striker for undisclosed fee

From the section

Tom Hopper scored 10 goals in 30 appearances for Southend United, with three of those goals coming this season

Lincoln City have signed striker Tom Hopper from Southend United for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The 26-year-old, from Lincolnshire, spent 18 months at Roots Hall.

Hopper made his debut for hometown side Boston United aged 15, which remains a club record.

During a three-year stint with Scunthorpe Hopper scored 23 goals, before leaving to join Southend United, scoring 10 times in 30 appearances.

The Imps also announced on Thursday that first-team coach Jamie McCombe has left his post after four years with the club.

