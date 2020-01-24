Sportscene Predictor: Steven Thompson v The Snuts

Steven Thompson graphic

Can Steven Thompson continue his winning run in the Sportscene Predictior when he comes up against Scottish band The Snuts this week?

The Sportscene pundit beat Olympic athlete Andrew Butchart in midweek and has a handsome lead against his competitors.

Sportscene Predictor: Thommo v The Snuts
Scottish Premiership - week 23
ThommoThe Snuts
Celtic v Ross County4-04-1
Hamilton Academical v Livingston1-11-2
Motherwell v Hibernian2-11-1
St Johnstone v Kilmarnock1-22-2
St Mirren v Aberdeen1-10-2
Hearts v Rangers1-30-3

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Celtic v Ross County

Thommo's prediction: 4-0

The Snuts' prediction: 4-1

Hamilton Academical v Livingston

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

The Snuts' prediction: 1-2

Motherwell v Hibernian

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

The Snuts' prediction: 1-1

St Johnstone v Kilmarnock

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

The Snuts' prediction: 2-2

St Mirren v Aberdeen

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

The Snuts' prediction: 0-2

Hearts v Rangers

Thommo's prediction: 1-3

The Snuts' prediction: 0-3

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

ScoreGuest leaderboard
110Grado
70Laura Miller
40Rory Lawson
30Andrew Butchart
20Rachel Corsie
20Paul Craig
20Tam & Isa
20Josh Taylor
10Eve Muirhead
Total scores after week 8
Thommo500
Guests340
Thommo v Guests
P9W5D2L2

