Sportscene Predictor: Steven Thompson v The Snuts

From the section

Can Steven Thompson continue his winning run in the Sportscene Predictior when he comes up against Scottish band The Snuts this week?

The Sportscene pundit beat Olympic athlete Andrew Butchart in midweek and has a handsome lead against his competitors.

Media playback is not supported on this device Sportscene Predictor: Thommo v The Snuts

Scottish Premiership - week 23 Thommo The Snuts Celtic v Ross County 4-0 4-1 Hamilton Academical v Livingston 1-1 1-2 Motherwell v Hibernian 2-1 1-1 St Johnstone v Kilmarnock 1-2 2-2 St Mirren v Aberdeen 1-1 0-2 Hearts v Rangers 1-3 0-3

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Celtic v Ross County

Thommo's prediction: 4-0

The Snuts' prediction: 4-1

Hamilton Academical v Livingston

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

The Snuts' prediction: 1-2

Motherwell v Hibernian

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

The Snuts' prediction: 1-1

St Johnstone v Kilmarnock

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

The Snuts' prediction: 2-2

St Mirren v Aberdeen

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

The Snuts' prediction: 0-2

Hearts v Rangers

Thommo's prediction: 1-3

The Snuts' prediction: 0-3

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 110 Grado 70 Laura Miller 40 Rory Lawson 30 Andrew Butchart 20 Rachel Corsie 20 Paul Craig 20 Tam & Isa 20 Josh Taylor 10 Eve Muirhead

Total scores after week 8 Thommo 500 Guests 340