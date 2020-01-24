Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Media playback is not supported on this device Sportscene Predictor: Thommo v The Snuts

It has been four long weeks since we were last treated to a weekend of Scottish Premiership action - that wait comes to an end with a full card of fixtures.

Motherwell strengthened their grip on third during the week with a win over fourth-placed Aberdeen, and face Hibernian at home while Aberdeen travel to St Mirren on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, Rangers travel to Tynecastle to take on a Hearts side without a win in their last 10 Premiership games, while Celtic are hoping to maintain their two point lead at the top - they take on Ross County at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Elsewhere, in-form Livingston travel to Hamilton and St Johnstone host Kilmarnock, who are still searching for their first league win under boss Alex Dyer.

Catch up with the team news and statistics for all six of the fixtures and choose your team's preferred XI.

Celtic v Ross County (15:00)

Jeremie Frimpong will be absent for Celtic as he continues to recover from Alan Power's tackle against Kilmarnock in midweek. The youngster has been sent for a scan after being stretchered off, but boss Neil Lennon is hopeful he will be back in action soon. Ryan Christie serves the third leg of his three-game ban while Mohamed Elyounoussi, Hatem Abd Elhamed and Nir Bitton are also out. James Forrest is back training after sitting out Wednesday's win at Rugby Park.

Ross County will have defender Liam Fontaine available again following suspension, but Ewan Henderson has played his last game on loan for the Staggies after being recalled by Celtic. Oli Shaw has arrived from Hibernian to replace Brian Graham - who has joined Partick Thistle - while Ross Draper, Ross Stewart and Tom Grivosti are still on the casualty list.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We played really well on Wednesday. We played well against Ross County in both of the games and are looking for more of the same. We're trying to build momentum, going into three away games after this one."

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson: "We will try to limit the amount of chances they get. We have to be involved in the game, not just let it run away from us, and have some control over it."

Did you know? Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has been directly involved in more league goals than any other player in the Scottish Premiership this season (19 - 14 goals and 5 assists).

Motherwell v Hibernian (15:00)

Motherwell's Christopher Long and Jermaine Hylton are doubts, while Barry Maguire and Jamie Semple remain on the sidelines with knocks. Long-term absentees Charles Dunne and David Turnbull are also out.

Hibernian have offloaded striker Oli Shaw to Ross County, while defenders Jason Naismith and Ryan Porteous, and midfielder Stevie Mallan all remain out.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "I think both teams are well aware of each other's qualities. Two teams with exciting players with pace. The expectation is higher at home, it's up to us to take the game to teams and break them down."

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "Motherwell deserve a lot of plaudits this season. But interestingly over the last 10 games we're only two points behind them in the form table. We've reminded the players of that. We're a good side so it's about taking that confidence."

Did you know? Only Rangers (11) and Celtic (10) have kept more clean sheets in the Scottish Premiership this season than Motherwell (9), with the Fir Park side keeping a shutout in five of their last eight games.

Hamilton v Livingston (15:00)

George Oakley and Brian Easton have joined Hamilton's injury list. On-loan Crystal Palace defender Sam Woods could make his debut but David Moyo, Aaron McGowan, Jamie Hamilton, Ciaran McKenna and Ryan Fulton remain on the sidelines.

Ryan Schofield is set to replace Ross Stewart on the bench for Livingston after the goalkeeper joined Queen of the South on loan. Cece Pepe and Nicky Devlin are back running after injury but not ready to feature for the visitors.

Did you know? Hamilton have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 10 Scottish Premiership home games (W2 D2 L6), since a 2-0 win against Kilmarnock in August.

St Johnstone v Kilmarnock (15:00)

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson has been ruled out for seven to eight weeks after fracturing his left arm in training. Winger Matty Kennedy - who has signed a pre-contract with Aberdeen - has been linked with a move to the Dons during this transfer window, so may not feature for the Saints.

Rory McKenzie returns to the Kilmarnock squad, having recovered from a hamstring strain, and is back in training. Striker Innes Cameron remains out of contention with a knee problem.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "We are the home team, we have got to be on the front foot, and take the game to Kilmarnock. Alex I think has got the players on side, even though he has maybe not got the league points, he has certainly got performances from his team."

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer: "The togetherness is back. Since we have come back after the break, everyone is at it, everyone is working hard and pointing in the right direction. So I am looking forward to [the St Johnstone game] and the rest of the season, and hopefully we can go up there and get a point at least."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have won four of their last five visits to St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership (D1), with each victory in this time coming under a different manager (Lee Clark, Lee McCulloch, Steve Clarke and Angelo Alessio).

St Mirren v Aberdeen (12:30) (Sunday)

St Mirren's Kyle Magennis has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Kirk Broadfoot has resumed training, while manager Jim Goodwin is hoping Kyle McAllister comes through training and that Ilkay Durmus recovers from a foot injury, but defender Gary MacKenzie remains out.

St Johnstone's Matty Kennedy, who had already signed a pre-contract, could join Aberdeen before the weekend as manager Derek McInnes has no fresh injury concerns. However, James Wilson, Craig Bryson, Greg Leigh, Scott Wright and Zak Vyner remain out.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "Sunday's approach will be completely different to the approach on Wednesday [against Rangers at Ibrox, where St Mirren lost 1-0]. Obviously we give Aberdeen a great amount of respect because they are a very good team."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "We don't like being where we are in the league - we want to be higher. Hopefully with the additions we can make in the second half of the year we can achieve third place and do well in the Scottish Cup."

Did you know? Aberdeen's top scorer Sam Cosgrove has scored in all four of his previous appearances against St Mirren in the Premiership, netting five goals in all across those meetings, more than against any other opponent in the division.

Hearts v Rangers (15:00) (Sunday)

Hearts full-backs Michael Smith and Aaron Hickey are doubts but Sean Clare returns from suspension. Peter Haring remains sidelined with pelvic trouble and both Jamie Brandon and Callumn Morrison are still out.

Alfredo Morelos serves the final game of his three-game ban for Rangers, while skipper James Tavernier is also unavailable to face Hearts after an appendix operation. Greg Stewart is ruled out with a calf strain but could be back to face Ross County next week, and Filip Helander is also out.

Hearts defender John Souttar: "You can see signs the manager's style of play is slowly coming. It won't happen overnight. There will probably be mistakes but we have to do it quickly. We've not got loads of time, that's obvious to everyone, so we have got to hit the ground running."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "We expect a slightly different challenge in a few ways because I think a manager has come in and changed the style, changed the philosophy and changed quite a few players.

"It is a team we have got respect for, it is a venue we have got respect for and we will have to be at our best because we weren't last time and we suffered a bit of a set-back.

Did you know? Rangers have won each of their last six games in succession in all competitions; they are yet to win seven in a row under manager Steven Gerrard, who will celebrate his 100th match in charge of the club in all competitions on Sunday.