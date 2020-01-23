Aaron Hughes: Former NI captain 'actively trying to stay in the game'

Hughes passed the 100-cap mark for Northern Ireland at Euro 2016

Former Northern Ireland captain Aaron Hughes says he is still considering his options for the future after announcing his retirement from playing in June.

The 40-year-old won 112 caps for his country during a distinguished career.

"I'm actively trying to stay in the game and expose myself to a few things - the academic side, the admin side, try and keep up my coaching and do a little bit of media work," said Hughes.

"I'm seeing all different sides of it and trying to let it take its course."

"At the same time I want to take a bit of control over what's ahead," added the former Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Fulham defender.

Hughes explains that involvement in coaching is one potential area of interest, although following that avenue is not a priority for him at present.

"I've got a 'B' coaching licence so I'll look at getting my 'A' licence and pursue that. I'm also on a Uefa MIP course which is for international players - it's a Masters in Sports Management.

"My thoughts around that are more a Sporting Director role or a Technical Director, or something like that in the admin side of football, but still directly linked to performance and still within a club.

"In the modern game there are a lot of areas that are becoming just as important as coaching or managing.

"I do miss that environment, being down at pitch level. As a retired player you can't do that any more. There's still that little fire burning inside to go back in a coaching capacity and I'd definitely think about it but I have enough going on at the moment."

MBE award 'still a bit surreal'

The Cookstown native, who played for Northern Ireland at Euro 2016, was awarded an MBE in the Queen's New Year Honours List in recognition of his achievements during his playing career but admits that "hasn't really sunk in".

"I still don't know what to say about it. It's an amazing thing, something I'm really proud of, but still a bit surreal.

"I'm not sure what I've done to deserve it. It's something that was totally unexpected."

'More appreciative' of playing career

Like many recently retired players, Hughes is still coming to terms with the changes associated with the end of his playing days and concedes that he is now "more appreciative of the level I was playing at, some of the players and managers I worked with and played against".

"At the time it's just your job, it's what you do, your profession, what you get up and do every day but when I look back, when I'm out the other side, you think 'oh that's pretty special, I wish I could go back and live that or have that experience again'.

"One example is working with someone like Sir Bobby Robson, my manager at Newcastle. At the time I knew of course that he was a big figure in football but it's just now that I look back and realise just how big he was.

"For me at the time he was just my manager, the man I was out to impress, but you look back and realise how huge he was in world football and the things he had done. You appreciate more how big a figure he was."