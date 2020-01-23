Transfer rumours: Tevez, Eriksen, Cavani, Aubameyang, Fernandes, Maddison

Manchester United could make a shock move for their former striker Carlos Tevez, the 35-year-old Argentina international currently at Boca Juniors. (Tuttosport)

Tottenham have agreed terms with Inter Milan for the 20m euros (£16.8m) sale of their unsettled midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27. (Sempreinter.com)

However, Barcelona have made an enquiry about signing Denmark international Eriksen in the January transfer window. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea have re-opened talks with Lyon over a deal to sign French striker Moussa Dembele, 23, this month in case they miss out on Paris St-Germain's Edinson Cavani, 32. (Sun)

Manchester United are also considering a move for Uruguay international forward Cavani this month. (Telegraph)

Arsenal's Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30, is open to a move to Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Manchester United's move for Bruno Fernandes is off as the club refuse to meet Sporting Lisbon's £68m asking price for the 25-year-old Portugal midfielder. (Mail)

Manchester United remain keen to sign Leicester's England midfielder James Maddison, 23. (Star)

Chelsea and Barcelona are chasing Grasshopper's rapid 21-year-old Swiss left-back Alan Arigoni. (Blick)

Liverpool are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Isco, 27, although Real are demanding about 70m euros (£59m) to land the Spain international. (El Desmarque - in Spanish)

Inter Milan have rejected a loan offer from Manchester United for 28-year-old Uruguay midfielder Matias Vecino. (Sky Sports)

Follow the FA Cup on the BBC Coverage details for the fourth-round weekend

Manchester United are considering a summer move for Paris St-Germain's French midfielder Eric-Junior Dina Ebimbe, 19, who is currently on loan at Le Havre. (RMC Sport)

Newcastle are ready to make an offer for Tottenham's Doncaster-born England defender Danny Rose, 29. (Evening Standard)

Leicester have rejected Aston Villa's bid to sign Islam Slimani, 31, on loan for the rest of the season. The Foxes would only consider a permanent deal for the Algeria international, who is currently on loan at Monaco. (L'Equipe via Star)

Inter Milan have opened talks with Napoli over a deal to sign 34-year-old Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, which could see the club end their interest in Chelsea's France forward Olivier Giroud, 33. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham are confident of completing a deal for Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose but will need to increase their offer for the 28-year-old Brazilian. (ESPN)

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, 23, is looking to cut his season-long loan at Arsenal short as he wants regular football to try to force his way into Spain's Euro 2020 squad. (Sky Sports)

Newcastle have agreed a deal to sign Inter Milan midfielder Valentino Lazaro on loan with the option to sign the 23-year-old Austria international for £20m in the summer. (Sky Sports)

Brentford and AC Milan are interested in signing 18-year-old England youth international striker Folarin Balogun from Arsenal this month. (Mail)

Manchester United are set to recall English defender George Tanner, 20, from a loan spell with League Two Morecambe, with a view to sending him out again to a different club. (Manchester Evening News)

Crystal Palace are in talks with Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang over a loan deal for Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco, 26. (Mail)