Ross County: Steven Ferguson hopes to avoid another Celtic 'hiding'

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Ross County Venue: Celtic Park Date: Saturday, 25 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland, live text updates on BBC Sport Scotland website & app

Ross County must fight "tooth and nail" to avoid another "hiding" from Celtic, says co-manager Steven Ferguson.

The Dingwall side visit Celtic Park on Saturday, where they were thumped 6-0 by the Scottish champions in October.

That hammering was followed by a 4-1 rout by Neil Lennon's Premiership leaders in the Highlands two months later.

"Anyone can go down there and if Celtic catch fire, it's very, very difficult to stop them," Ferguson said.

"They can change shape and personnel but nothing changes with the outcome.

"We need to focus on ourselves, learn from the mistakes we made down there last time."

Ross County last beat Celtic nearly four years ago en route to winning the Scottish League Cup, their first and only major honour.

Ferguson's men sit eighth in the Premiership table after Wednesday's draw with Hearts, while Celtic are two points clear of Rangers at the summit having played a game more than their rivals.

"We will try to limit the amount of chances they get," explained the County co-manager. "We have to be involved in the game, not just let it run away from us, and have some control over it.

"Other teams in and around us have gone to Celtic Park and not been on the hiding that we were on."