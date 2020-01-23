Celtic: 'If I did the tackle, it become reckless' - Scott Brown on Alan Power tackle

Celtic right-back Jeremie Frimpong was carried off on a stretcher in the win over Kilmarnock

Celtic captain Scott Brown feels Alan Power was lucky to avoid even a booking for a tackle on Jeremie Frimpong and that if he had made a similar challenge it would have sparked uproar.

Frimpong was carried off on a stretcher following the tackle from Kilmarnock's Power in a 3-1 Celtic victory.

The right-back, 19, is thought to have escaped serious injury.

"If I did the tackle it becomes reckless and everyone is surrounding the referee and stuff," said Brown.

"We've seen it back and both feet are off the ground as well. So I think if I'm in that situation there's a lot of people, there's a lot of punters, there's a lot of fans putting pressure on me to get a suspension.

"We want a certain level maintained so the same thing happens every game."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon described Leigh Griffiths as the "victim" not the "perpetrator" of an incident with a Kilmarnock fan in Wednesday's Rugby Park triumph.

The 29-year-old striker, who scored in the win, threw a piece of tape towards the stands as he was substituted, which led to a scuffle between the home fans and Celtic bench.

Brown believes Griffiths was targeted for criticism at Rugby Park because he is getting back to his best.

"I think you just have to deal with it," the 34-year-old said. "I've had it in front of 50,000 or 60,000 fans.

"Leigh scored the goal and that's why people don't like him. You also have to take that in a positive way and think there's a reason why they don't like you."