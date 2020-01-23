Liverpool to check on Sadio Mane injury following win over Wolves

Sadio Mane has scored 15 goals this season for Liverpool

Liverpool will assess Sadio Mane after the forward suffered a hamstring injury in their 2-1 win over Wolves.

The Senegal forward limped off in the first half and was replaced by Premier League debutant Takumi Minamino.

Roberto Firmino scored a late winner to take the Reds 16 points clear of Manchester City at the top with a game in hand.

"Sadio felt something in his hamstring. We don't know yet. We have to wait," said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds face three games in the next nine days - with an FA Cup trip to Shrewsbury on Sunday followed by league games against West Ham on Wednesday and Southampton next Saturday.

"That is tough and it's probably without Sadio," said Klopp.