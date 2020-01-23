Spanish Copa del Rey
Cultural Leonesa2Atl Madrid1

Atletico Madrid suffer shock defeat to third-tier side

Atletico Madrid players react to the defeat
Atletico Madrid are currently third in Spain's top-flight La Liga division

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid suffered a shock exit in the Copa del Rey, losing to third-tier side Cultural Leonesa in extra-time.

Sergio Benito's volley made it 2-1 to the hosts after team-mate Julen Castaneda had cancelled out Atletico striker Angel Correa's opener.

It is the first time since 2011 that Atletico have lost to a side from a lower division in the competition.

Atletico Madrid's B team currently play in the same tier as Cultural Leonesa.

Diego Simeone's side, whose last defeat against lower-ranked opposition was against Albacete in the final game before the manager's arrival, currently sit third in the La Liga table.

It is their third defeat in a row - they lost to Eibar in the league on Saturday, having lost 4-1 on penalties to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final the previous Sunday.

On Wednesday, former Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann scored two late goals as Barcelona avoided a shock defeat against third tier UD Ibiza.

Cultural Leonesa find out their opponents in the last 16 when the draw is made on Friday (12:00 GMT).

Line-ups

Cultural Leonesa

  • 25Giffard
  • 19FernándezSubstituted forMarcosat 81'minutesBooked at 117mins
  • 2Rodas
  • 21Thérésin
  • 14Castañeda
  • 8MartínezBooked at 81minsSubstituted forMartín Castilloat 93'minutes
  • 5Montes
  • 18Gudiño
  • 20Luque CondeBooked at 40minsSubstituted forVillalbaat 70'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 12Verissimo GalvanBooked at 37minsSubstituted forKawayaat 59'minutes
  • 15Benito

Substitutes

  • 1Montagud
  • 3Araújo Fernández
  • 4González
  • 6Martín Castillo
  • 10Marcos
  • 11Kawaya
  • 17Villalba

Atl Madrid

  • 1Adán
  • 4Arias
  • 18Felipe
  • 22Hermoso
  • 35Sánchez
  • 16HerreraSubstituted forParteyat 45'minutes
  • 14LlorenteBooked at 43minsSubstituted forCamelloat 99'minutes
  • 8SaúlBooked at 74mins
  • 10CorreaSubstituted forRiquelmeat 102'minutes
  • 7Sequeira
  • 20Machín PérezSubstituted forSaponjicat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Partey
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 15Savic
  • 17Saponjic
  • 32Riquelme
  • 34Camello
  • 37Dos Santos Ferreira
Referee:
Javier Alberola Rojas
Attendance:
12,252

Match Stats

Home TeamCultural LeonesaAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home7
Away25
Shots on Target
Home2
Away10
Corners
Home8
Away13
Fouls
Home14
Away13

Thursday 23rd January 2020

