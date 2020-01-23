Atletico Madrid suffer shock defeat to third-tier side

Atletico Madrid are currently third in Spain's top-flight La Liga division

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid suffered a shock exit in the Copa del Rey, losing to third-tier side Cultural Leonesa in extra-time.

Sergio Benito's volley made it 2-1 to the hosts after team-mate Julen Castaneda had cancelled out Atletico striker Angel Correa's opener.

It is the first time since 2011 that Atletico have lost to a side from a lower division in the competition.

Atletico Madrid's B team currently play in the same tier as Cultural Leonesa.

Diego Simeone's side, whose last defeat against lower-ranked opposition was against Albacete in the final game before the manager's arrival, currently sit third in the La Liga table.

It is their third defeat in a row - they lost to Eibar in the league on Saturday, having lost 4-1 on penalties to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final the previous Sunday.

On Wednesday, former Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann scored two late goals as Barcelona avoided a shock defeat against third tier UD Ibiza.

Cultural Leonesa find out their opponents in the last 16 when the draw is made on Friday (12:00 GMT).