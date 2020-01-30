Championship
Derby19:45Stoke
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Stoke City

Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney scored his first goal for Derby in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat at Luton
Derby boss Phillip Cocu could make changes after his side's 3-2 defeat at lowly Luton on Tuesday.

Midfielder Tom Huddlestone remains sidelined with a calf injury but Graeme Shinnie (hamstring) could return.

Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill is likely to stick with the same XI that started the win against Swansea.

A run of three wins and a draw in their past four games has seen them climb five points clear of the Championship relegation zone.

Match facts

  • Derby are winless in three home games in all competitions against Stoke (D1 L2), failing to score in all three such games since a 2-1 win in October 2005.
  • Stoke City are unbeaten in five league games against Derby (W3 D2), with the last two meetings ending as draws.
  • Only Preston North End (32) have won more home Championship points than Derby County this season (29).
  • Stoke City have not won three consecutive away league games since December 2005 under manager Johan Boskamp.
  • Wayne Rooney scored his first Derby County goal in their 3-2 loss at Luton - Rooney has scored six goals in his past 11 league games against Stoke City.
  • Since Michael O'Neill's first game in charge, only Leeds (27) and Brentford (26) have scored more Championship goals than Stoke (23).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29167646262055
2West Brom291411451331853
3Nottm Forest29149640281251
4Fulham29147842301249
5Brentford291451044222247
6Bristol City2913884340347
7Preston2913794234846
8Swansea2912983433145
9Millwall29111173835344
10Blackburn29127104236643
11Sheff Wed29126114033742
12Cardiff29101274142-142
13Hull29116124138339
14QPR29115134753-638
15Reading29107123533237
16Derby29910103139-837
17Middlesbrough29811102936-735
18Birmingham2997133546-1134
19Huddersfield2988133345-1232
20Stoke2994163642-631
21Charlton2979133741-430
22Wigan2968152744-1726
23Barnsley2959153554-1924
24Luton2973193763-2624
