Derby County v Stoke City
- From the section Championship
Derby boss Phillip Cocu could make changes after his side's 3-2 defeat at lowly Luton on Tuesday.
Midfielder Tom Huddlestone remains sidelined with a calf injury but Graeme Shinnie (hamstring) could return.
Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill is likely to stick with the same XI that started the win against Swansea.
A run of three wins and a draw in their past four games has seen them climb five points clear of the Championship relegation zone.
Match facts
- Derby are winless in three home games in all competitions against Stoke (D1 L2), failing to score in all three such games since a 2-1 win in October 2005.
- Stoke City are unbeaten in five league games against Derby (W3 D2), with the last two meetings ending as draws.
- Only Preston North End (32) have won more home Championship points than Derby County this season (29).
- Stoke City have not won three consecutive away league games since December 2005 under manager Johan Boskamp.
- Wayne Rooney scored his first Derby County goal in their 3-2 loss at Luton - Rooney has scored six goals in his past 11 league games against Stoke City.
- Since Michael O'Neill's first game in charge, only Leeds (27) and Brentford (26) have scored more Championship goals than Stoke (23).