Cardiff City v Reading

Lee Tomlin and Callum Paterson scored the goals to give Cardiff a 2-1 win over West Brom on Tuesday

Cardiff City striker Lee Tomlin (knee) is likely to start on the bench despite scoring the winner against West Brom in midweek.

Boss Neil Harris said the striker "just about got through 30 minutes" in Tuesday's game.

Reading defender Tom McIntyre is back after serving a one-match ban for his sending off in the FA Cup tie between the two teams last Saturday.

Centre-half Matt Miazga (ankle) is set for a long spell on the sidelines.

