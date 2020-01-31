Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle1Ayr1

Partick Thistle v Ayr United

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 22Fox
  • 21O'ConnorBooked at 52mins
  • 5Brownlie
  • 4O'Ware
  • 3Penrice
  • 16MacKinnonSubstituted forBarjonasat 58'minutes
  • 8Bannigan
  • 7CardleBooked at 61mins
  • 12Cole
  • 19ZanattaSubstituted forRuddenat 70'minutes
  • 9GrahamBooked at 38mins

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 10Jones
  • 14Gordon
  • 15Robson
  • 20Barjonas
  • 23Rudden
  • 77Austin

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 14Houston
  • 2MuirheadBooked at 60mins
  • 15Bell
  • 3HarvieBooked at 25mins
  • 23DochertyBooked at 84mins
  • 4KerrSubstituted forMcCowanat 65'minutes
  • 30Kelly
  • 7MoffatSubstituted forTiffoneyat 59'minutes
  • 16Drinan
  • 10Forrest

Substitutes

  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 11McCowan
  • 12Tiffoney
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 22McKenzie
  • 24Murphy
  • 28Gillespie
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
2,416

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home8
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

Booking

Ross Docherty (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ross Docherty (Ayr United).

Foul by Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle).

Jordan Houston (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Reece Cole (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Brian Graham (Partick Thistle).

Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.

Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Partick Thistle).

Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Zak Rudden replaces Dario Zanatta.

Attempt missed. Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Scott Tiffoney (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by James Penrice (Partick Thistle).

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Luke McCowan replaces Mark Kerr.

Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Scott Tiffoney (Ayr United).

Jamie Barjonas (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aaron Drinan (Ayr United).

Attempt missed. Thomas O'Ware (Partick Thistle) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jordan Houston.

Booking

Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United).

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Scott Tiffoney replaces Michael Moffat.

Lee O'Connor (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Stephen Kelly (Ayr United).

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Jamie Barjonas replaces Darian MacKinnon.

Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Ayr United 1. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Lee O'Connor (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Lee O'Connor (Partick Thistle) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Ayr United. Alan Forrest draws a foul in the penalty area.

Second Half

Second Half begins Partick Thistle 1, Ayr United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Partick Thistle 1, Ayr United 0.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22172349173253
2Inverness CT2111282923635
3Ayr2211293531435
4Dundee218582630-429
5Dunfermline2284103330328
6Arbroath2284102025-528
7Morton2182112940-1126
8Queen of Sth207492224-225
9Alloa2266102636-1024
10Partick Thistle2365123043-1323
