Ross Docherty (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Partick Thistle v Ayr United
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 22Fox
- 21O'ConnorBooked at 52mins
- 5Brownlie
- 4O'Ware
- 3Penrice
- 16MacKinnonSubstituted forBarjonasat 58'minutes
- 8Bannigan
- 7CardleBooked at 61mins
- 12Cole
- 19ZanattaSubstituted forRuddenat 70'minutes
- 9GrahamBooked at 38mins
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 10Jones
- 14Gordon
- 15Robson
- 20Barjonas
- 23Rudden
- 77Austin
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 14Houston
- 2MuirheadBooked at 60mins
- 15Bell
- 3HarvieBooked at 25mins
- 23DochertyBooked at 84mins
- 4KerrSubstituted forMcCowanat 65'minutes
- 30Kelly
- 7MoffatSubstituted forTiffoneyat 59'minutes
- 16Drinan
- 10Forrest
Substitutes
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 11McCowan
- 12Tiffoney
- 19Hare-Reid
- 22McKenzie
- 24Murphy
- 28Gillespie
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 2,416
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Booking
Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Docherty (Ayr United).
Foul by Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle).
Jordan Houston (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Reece Cole (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Brian Graham (Partick Thistle).
Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.
Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Partick Thistle).
Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Zak Rudden replaces Dario Zanatta.
Attempt missed. Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Scott Tiffoney (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James Penrice (Partick Thistle).
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Luke McCowan replaces Mark Kerr.
Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Tiffoney (Ayr United).
Jamie Barjonas (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Drinan (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Thomas O'Ware (Partick Thistle) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jordan Houston.
Booking
Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United).
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Scott Tiffoney replaces Michael Moffat.
Lee O'Connor (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stephen Kelly (Ayr United).
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Jamie Barjonas replaces Darian MacKinnon.
Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Ayr United 1. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Lee O'Connor (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Lee O'Connor (Partick Thistle) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Ayr United. Alan Forrest draws a foul in the penalty area.
Second Half
Second Half begins Partick Thistle 1, Ayr United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Partick Thistle 1, Ayr United 0.
Match report to follow.