Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, St Johnstone, Steve Clarke

Sevilla are considering a big-money move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos but the Spanish club have been told to wait until the summer since an approach this month would be a waste of time. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell has disappointed Rangers and Celtic by telling them that he is going to stay in England. (Daily Record)

Barnsley defender Toby Sibbick is set to become Daniel Stendel's second signing as Hearts boss in the next 24 hours. (Daily Record)

Hearts have submitted an improved offer for the Burton Albion striker Liam Boyce but face competition from four other British clubs. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hibs would not entertain bids of less than £1.5m for in-form winger Martin Boyle, who has been watched by Celtic in recent weeks. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic have written to Sky Sports to demand answers over Kris Boyd's controversial comments about Leigh Griffiths, with the pundit questioning the striker's professionalism in recent years. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson has been ruled out for at least six weeks after breaking his arm in a training ground injury. (Evening Express)

Celtic captain Scott Brown reckons the plastic pitch at Kilmarnock puts Scottish football in a bad light - because the Rugby Park club have failed to disguise the fact they have made the pitch smaller. (Sun)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insists he supports a Premiership shutdown ahead of Scotland's Euro play-off in March. (Sun)

"I'm pretty sure of nine out of the XI," says Scotland manager Steve Clarke as he looks ahead to the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final with Israel in March. (Daily Record)

Having completed a switch from Hibs to Ross County, Oli Shaw admits Leeann Dempster's comments about him being one of the brightest prospects in Europe piled pressure on him at Easter Road. (Sun)

Ayr United have signed Rangers defender Jordan Houston on a two-year deal after the 19-year-old impressed on loan in the first half of the season. (Herald, print edition)

Livingston have loaned goalkeeper Ross Stewart to Queen of the South, just 48 hours after Rangers recalled Robby McCrorie from the Dumfries side and sent him to Livi. (Daily Mail, print edition)