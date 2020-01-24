Aaron Mooy: Brighton sign midfielder from Huddersfield Town
Brighton have signed Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy from Championship side Huddersfield on a three-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
Mooy has been on loan at the Seagulls this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 17 appearances.
The 29-year-old played 111 times for Huddersfield after initially signing on loan from Manchester City in 2016.
"He's been an important player for us and will have a key part to play," said Brighton boss Graham Potter.
"We knew what Aaron would bring and he's proved to be an excellent addition to our squad and a great professional, both on and off the pitch."
