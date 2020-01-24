Michael Sollbauer: Barnsley sign Austrian defender from Wolfsberger AC

Michael Sollbauer played in all six of Wolfsberger's Europa League games this season, when they finished fourth in their group behind Turkish side Basaksehir, Roma and Borussia Moenchengladbach

Barnsley have signed Austrian centre-back Michael Sollbauer for an undisclosed fee from head coach Gerhard Struber's former club Wolfsberger AC.

The 29-year-old has agreed a deal until the summer of 2022 with the Championship strugglers, who are four points from safety.

Sollbauer has played 238 games in Austria's top flight and captained Wolfsberger in the Europa League.

He is the third new player to join Barnsley this month.

Former Wolfsberger teammate Marcel Ritzmaier and Germany Under-20 international Kilian Ludewig have also moved to Oakwell since the transfer window opened.

"He is exactly the player we need. He has been captain at Wolfsberger AC for a long time and has plenty of first team experience at a good level," Struber told the club website.

"It was important for me to have experience and to add to our defence in this window. I am very happy that Michael is here in Barnsley and I know he will be a positive impact and help us over the next weeks."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.