Lewis Alessandra: Carlisle sign forward for rest of season

Lewis Alessandra has scored 69 goals during his career, which began in 2007

Carlisle United have signed striker Lewis Alessandra on a short-term deal.

The 30-year-old, who began his career at Oldham, will remain at Brunton Park until the end of the season.

Alessandra was most recently with local rivals Morecambe where he scored five goals in his 26 appearances through the first half of this season.

He returned to Morecambe for a second spell on a half-season deal in July 2019, following spells with Rochdale, York, Hartlepool and Notts County.