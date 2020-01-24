Chris Maxwell: Blackpool sign Preston goalkeeper for the rest of the season

Chris Maxwell signed for Preston in June 2016 from Fleetwood Town

Blackpool have signed goalkeeper Chris Maxwell on a short-term deal until the end of the season from Preston.

The 29-year-old last played for North End in November 2018 and spent the first half of the current season on loan with Scottish side Hibernian.

Maxwell made 83 appearances for Preston where he played under current Blackpool boss Simon Grayson.

"When the opportunity arose to work under Simon Grayson again, it jumped out at me," Maxwell said.

"I'm really excited. I'm really glad it's finally done and I'm looking forward to my time here."

