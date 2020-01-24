Manchester United fined £20,000 for failing to control players

From the section

Manchester United keeper David de Gea was booked after he confronted Craig Pawson

Manchester United have been fined £20,000 for failing to ensure their players "conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".

United admitted breaching Football Association Rule E20 after their players surrounded referee Craig Pawson in the 26th minute of Sunday's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool.

Pawson had allowed a goal by Robert Firmino, with Liverpool leading 1-0.

But a foul in the build-up caused the video assistant referee to rule it out.