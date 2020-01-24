Middlesbrough and Birmingham given FA charge for failing to control players

Tempers flared on the touchline after Birmingham's late effort was disallowed

Middlesbrough and Birmingham have been charged by the Football Association after a fracas involving players and coaches during their match on Tuesday.

It came after Birmingham were denied a late winning goal, in the Championship match that ended 1-1, by referee Andy Woolmer for a foul on Marcus Tavernier.

Boro coach Leo Percovich and Blues head of performance Sean Rush were sent off and face charges of improper conduct.

Both clubs, Percovich and Rush have been given until 28 January to respond.

The two clubs have been charged with "failing to ensure their club officials and/or players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour".