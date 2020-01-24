Kevin Murphy takes Hearts Women lead in coaching 'reshuffle'

Hearts won the SWPL2 title last year

Kevin Murphy is taking over as first team manager as Hearts Women look forward to kicking off the new season in the SWPL1.

Having moved to Tynecastle from Manchester City last January, the former Rangers Women head coach had been overseeing all women's football operations at the club.

Andy Enwood led Hearts to the SWPL2 title last year and is staying on as a first team coach and Banji Koya has also been added to the staff.

"Those two guys will lead on the football sessions and I'll be there as the manager to oversee the training and make sure everything is looked after away from the pitch," Murphy explained.

"So there's been a reshuffle but we're all focused on the task in hand."

Murphy has also worked as an assistant coach for the Scotland women's teams at U17 and U19 level.

Speaking to the club website, he added: "We're now doubling the amount of training sessions during the week. The top league brings more demands both on and off the park and I personally felt it was unfair for that responsibility to rest on the shoulders of one person alone."