Jamie Vardy: Leicester City striker could be fit to face Aston Villa in Carabao Cup

Vardy received treatment on the pitch before being substituted against West Ham on Wednesday

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy's injury is "not as serious" as first feared, says manager Brendan Rodgers.

Vardy, 33, will miss Saturday's FA Cup tie at Brentford, but could be fit for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Vardy had to be substituted before half-time during Wednesday's 4-1 Premier League win over West Ham.

"It's not his hamstring it's a glute, so we're hopeful for Tuesday," Rodgers said on Friday.

"But there's a little bit of work to do. He'll get some work in with the medical team. He'll stay with them for the weekend."

Vardy is the top scorer in the Premier League with 17 goals this season and has contributed to 34% of Leicester's goals in that competition.

The Foxes' Carabao Cup semi-final against Villa is finely poised after a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the King Power Stadium on 8 January.

The winners will play Manchester City or Manchester United in the final at Wembley on 1 March.