Scott Kashket: Wycombe Wanderers forward given betting ban

Scott Kashket is under contract at Wycombe until 2022

Wycombe's Scott Kashket has been banned from all football activity for two months, with an additional four months suspended, after admitting breaking the Football Association's betting rules.

The forward, 23, has also been fined £3,446.13 after placing 183 bets on matches between 3 September 2014 and 22 August 2016, while at Leyton Orient.

The ban was effective as of 21 January, meaning he can return on 21 March.

Wycombe and Kashket have decided not to appeal against the decision.

The additional four months of Kashket's suspension will come into effect if he commits a further breach of betting rules before 21 July 2021.

League One promotion-chasers Wycombe said while they do not condone "rule breaches of this nature", they offer full support to Kashket, adding the charge relates "entirely to a difficult period in Scott's career."

Kashket added: "I regret my actions and will learn from the experience to improve myself both as a person and a player."

Of Kashket's 183 bets, 65 were on matches in competitions that his club Leyton Orient were taking part in, while 19 were on actual Orient games and 10 of those 19 were bets against the club.

However the independent regulatory commission said there was "no suggestion" he was match-fixing or using "inside information", adding that his removal from the O's first-team squad was a factor.

In addition, he did not play in any of the matches he bet on.

Kashket lost a total of £1,067.75 but, as he won £946.13 from betting on Orient, that sum was added to the initial £2,500 FA fine.

The commission said it would be "wholly inappropriate" for him to profit "in any way" from such conduct.