Leyton Orient and Northampton Town charged by FA for player conduct
-
- From the section League Two
Leyton Orient and Northampton have been charged by the Football Association after a late penalty sparked a mass brawl in Tuesday's League Two draw.
It is alleged Northampton failed to control their players, who surrounded an official after the O's were given a spot-kick in the 84th minute.
A 14-man fracas broke out after Josh Wright scored the penalty, with both sides given a separate FA charge.
The clubs have until 29 January to provide a response.
Both Orient and Northampton have been charged with "failing to ensure their club officials and/or players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour".
Each team had a player sent off after the melee, with O's winger James Dayton and Cobblers defender Scott Wharton now serving bans.