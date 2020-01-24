Andrew Mitchell: Larne sign midfielder from Linfield

Andrew Mitchell was at Inver Park on Friday after signing for Premiership side Larne

Larne have brought in midfielder Andrew Mitchell from Premiership champions Linfield on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old, who began his youth career at Manchester City, joined the Blues from Crusaders in 2017.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch said he was "absolutely delighted" to to land Mitchell.

He added: "I was so impressed with Andrew and his desire to come here. His readiness to leave his job and come here to be full-time."

Mitchell, who could make his debut in Saturday's game against Glentoran, spent four years at Rangers and joined Crusaders in 2015 after a brief spell with Southport.

"It's another part of the jigsaw, we talk about it our long-term vision and we know where we want to go," Lynch told the club website.

"Andrew is a top, top player. He's played for Rangers first team, he's won titles at Crusaders and Linfield and we are delighted to get him here.

"After the first training session you can see the standards lifting of everyone around him."