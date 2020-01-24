Coventry City v Birmingham City

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Coventry City 3-0 Bristol Rovers

League One Coventry City have no fresh injuries as they seek to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the second time in three seasons.

The Sky Blues are using Birmingham's facilities for home games this season and are the 'home' side at St Andrew's.

Birmingham, who are 18th in the Championship, have captain Harlee Dean available after missing the last two games because of suspension.

Midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld is a long-term injury absentee.

After Birmingham were drawn as the away team, Blues players will make the unusual journey to the away dressing room at St Andrew's, their home for more than a century.

"We've got to prepare like it's an away game, get changed in the away dressing room and travel there on the coach," said Birmingham boss Pep Clotet.

"But we know as soon as the players step out onto the grass it's our place. We're kind of brothers sharing a home, which makes it nice."

Around 22,000 tickets have been sold for the tie and Coventry boss Mark Robins is looking forward to his players performing in front of a big crowd.

"There are probably a number of supporters who have stayed away for a number of reasons but clearly, we've got the potential to be a huge club and that's the ambition," he said.

MATCH FACTS