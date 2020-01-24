Dara O'Shea: West Bromwich Albion defender signs new contract

Dara O'Shea spent last season on loan at League Two side Exeter

West Bromwich Albion defender Dara O'Shea has signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal with the Baggies.

The 20-year-old made his first league appearance for West Brom in their 1-1 draw against Brentford in December.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international spent last season on loan at League Two club Exeter, playing 33 times for the Grecians.

Albion boss Slaven Bilic said: "I can't see any better place for him than West Brom."